Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of a missing 4-year-old in Virginia has released a statement since his father reported missing her son 11 days ago, WAVY reports.

Codi Bigsby was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, on Jan. 31 around 9 a.m. after the father said that he was last seen at home around 2 a.m.

Codi was asleep when his father reportedly last saw him. When he woke up, he said Codi was nowhere to be found.

Hampton police say Codi Bigsby has not been found despite a massive search effort, but his father, Cory, was arrested and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.

WAVY reports that the charges against Cory are not directly related to Codi being missing, but they are in connection to Cory allegedly telling investigators that he left four children home alone in December and January.

It is the first that Codi’s mother has released a statement regarding the case. WAVY reports that she is not a suspect.

“I sincerely appreciate all the volunteers, rescue workers, police, FBI, news reporters, the community at large, family, friends, and everyone who is showing love and support for Codi. It truly warms my heart. I am praying for the safe return of my baby boy, Codi,” Codi’s mother said via a spokesperson to WAVY, which you can read in full here.

The search for Codi and the investigation into his disappearance continues.

