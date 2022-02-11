Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement

Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.
Codi Bigsby was last seen around 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 in Hampton, Virginia.(Hampton Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of a missing 4-year-old in Virginia has released a statement since his father reported missing her son 11 days ago, WAVY reports.

Codi Bigsby was reported missing by his father, Cory Bigsby, on Jan. 31 around 9 a.m. after the father said that he was last seen at home around 2 a.m.

Codi was asleep when his father reportedly last saw him. When he woke up, he said Codi was nowhere to be found.

Hampton police say Codi Bigsby has not been found despite a massive search effort, but his father, Cory, was arrested and charged with seven counts of felony child neglect.

WAVY reports that the charges against Cory are not directly related to Codi being missing, but they are in connection to Cory allegedly telling investigators that he left four children home alone in December and January.

It is the first that Codi’s mother has released a statement regarding the case. WAVY reports that she is not a suspect.

“I sincerely appreciate all the volunteers, rescue workers, police, FBI, news reporters, the community at large, family, friends, and everyone who is showing love and support for Codi. It truly warms my heart. I am praying for the safe return of my baby boy, Codi,” Codi’s mother said via a spokesperson to WAVY, which you can read in full here.

The search for Codi and the investigation into his disappearance continues.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A small earthquake was recorded in Forest on Wednesday evening.
Small earthquake recorded in Virginia
Light snow likely Sunday morning and afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
Surveillance video shows a male suspect enter the business and stealing an undisclosed amount...
‘It hurt us:’ Police search for thief who stole over $1,000 from Henrico restaurant
The collapse happened in Rodanthe.
House collapses into ocean on Outer Banks
A letter sent to the court of appeals by the Va. Attorney General's Office pulled the support...
Va. Attorney General pulls support of innocence for ‘Waverly Two’

Latest News

Drivers should expect delays on I-95 all day Friday
VDOT crews begin pre-treating roadways ahead of this weekend’s winter weather
First Baptist Church in Richmond
Historic Richmond concerned with demolition of Second Baptist Church
Alumni, friends, and nearby residents are gathering at 3:30 p.m. on the Memorial Lawn. Remarks...
Bridgewater College community to remember fallen officers on Saturday
Six entrepreneurs get a start up for success to begin their business
Richmond entrepreneurs get a ‘Start-Up for success’