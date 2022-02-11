Historic Richmond concerned with demolition of Second Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Historic Richmond is trying to prevent the demolition of Second Baptist Church on Franklin Street. It’s stood since 1906. The group says it can be salvaged and repurposed.

“There is a legal process for review of proposed demolitions in city old and historic districts. The city took away that slingshot. Why,” said Cyane Crump, Historic Richmond Executive Director.

The owner of The Jefferson Hotel also owns the property across the street, Second Baptist Church. It’s not been an active church for many years.

In September, The Jefferson’s owners applied for demolition permits. The plans indicate backfilling the basement and landscaping the site.

“Process matters. We can’t apply the rules to all the David’s out there but give Goliath a free pass. If you care about the imminent loss of this beautiful historic resource please contact the mayor and your city council representative,” said Crump.

Richmond City Hall says the process was followed. 30 years ago, the-then property owner applied for a demolition permit and got denied. But on appeal to city council at the time, they won.

Today, the Richmond City Attorney’s office concluded that the 1992 Certificate of Appropriateness is still valid and released a hold on the demolition permit.

It reads:

“Mayor and Members of City Council:

Because this property is in a City Old and Historic District, the applicant needs a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) from the Commission of Architectural Review (CAR) before the City can issue a demolition permit. The applicant applied for a COA in 1992; CAR denied the request. The applicant appealed to City Council, which in turn passed Resolution 92-R174-223, granting a COA in accordance with §30-930.6(a) City Code.

Our cursory review of the facts led us to assume that such COA was invalid given the significant lapse in time. Thus came the initial conclusion that the applicant would need to apply for a new COA from CAR. After more extensive legal analysis, however, the City Attorney’s office has concluded that the 1992 COA is still valid and thus we have released the hold on the demolition permit requested by the applicant.

Feel free to share this information with your constituents who have question about the process.”

“That was 30 years ago. The situation is different now. In fact tax credits weren’t available in the early 90s. They are available now and there’s a significant financial incentive to help off set the costs of rehabilitation,” said Crump.

NBC12 did reach out to the Jefferson Hotel’s director of communications for a comment. We’ve not heard back.

