Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico Schools to hold graduations at VCU’s Siegel Center in June

Henrico County Public Schools' graduation exercises will return to VCU's Siegel Center in 2022.
Henrico County Public Schools' graduation exercises will return to VCU's Siegel Center in 2022.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready Class of 2022, Henrico County Public Schools will go back to hosting their graduations at VCU’s Siegel Center after a two-year stint at Richmond Raceway.

Graduation ceremonies for the division’s nine high schools will be held from June 14-16.

Here’s HCPS 2022 graduation schedule:

Tuesday, June 14

  • 11 a.m.: Hermitage High School
  • 3 p.m.: J.R. Tucker High School
  • 7 p.m.: Glen Allen High School

Wednesday, June 15

  • 11 a.m.: Varina High School
  • 3 p.m.: Henrico High School
  • 7 p.m.: Highland Springs High School

Thursday, June 16

  • 11 a.m.: Mills Godwin High School
  • 3 p.m.: Douglas Freeman High School
  • 7 p.m.: Deep Run High School

HCPS says information about tickets will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A small earthquake was recorded in Forest on Wednesday evening.
Small earthquake recorded in Virginia
Surveillance video shows a male suspect enter the business and stealing an undisclosed amount...
‘It hurt us:’ Police search for thief who stole over $1,000 from Henrico restaurant
The collapse happened in Rodanthe.
House collapses into ocean on Outer Banks
Light snow likely Sunday morning and afternoon
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
A letter sent to the court of appeals by the Va. Attorney General's Office pulled the support...
Va. Attorney General pulls support of innocence for ‘Waverly Two’

Latest News

The City of Petersburg is trying to move in on the economic opportunity through legislation in...
Fate of casino in Petersburg takes setback in Senate committee
A new bookstore focusing on Black, Indigenous and People of Color authors is a dream come true...
‘Representation is important’: The Book Bar owner reflects on importance of space celebrating BIPOC authors
The masking requirement will end on Feb. 22
Stafford County Public Schools drops mask requirement
Monticello (FILE)
Monticello hosts Black History Month programming, descendants of enslaved people respond to the history
Chesterfield School leaders say they’re still dedicated to fighting COVID-19, but now they will...
Chesterfield Schools update quarantine periods, contact tracing guidelines