Henrico Schools to hold graduations at VCU’s Siegel Center in June
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready Class of 2022, Henrico County Public Schools will go back to hosting their graduations at VCU’s Siegel Center after a two-year stint at Richmond Raceway.
Graduation ceremonies for the division’s nine high schools will be held from June 14-16.
Here’s HCPS 2022 graduation schedule:
Tuesday, June 14
- 11 a.m.: Hermitage High School
- 3 p.m.: J.R. Tucker High School
- 7 p.m.: Glen Allen High School
Wednesday, June 15
- 11 a.m.: Varina High School
- 3 p.m.: Henrico High School
- 7 p.m.: Highland Springs High School
Thursday, June 16
- 11 a.m.: Mills Godwin High School
- 3 p.m.: Douglas Freeman High School
- 7 p.m.: Deep Run High School
HCPS says information about tickets will be announced at a later date.
