Henrico Schools to hold graduations at VCU’s Siegel Center in June

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready Class of 2022, Henrico County Public Schools will go back to hosting their graduations at VCU’s Siegel Center after a two-year stint at Richmond Raceway.

Graduation ceremonies for the division’s nine high schools will be held from June 14-16.

Here’s HCPS 2022 graduation schedule:

Tuesday, June 14

11 a.m.: Hermitage High School

3 p.m.: J.R. Tucker High School

7 p.m.: Glen Allen High School

Wednesday, June 15

11 a.m.: Varina High School

3 p.m.: Henrico High School

7 p.m.: Highland Springs High School

Thursday, June 16

11 a.m.: Mills Godwin High School

3 p.m.: Douglas Freeman High School

7 p.m.: Deep Run High School

HCPS says information about tickets will be announced at a later date.

