Henrico man last seen in December found safe

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man that has been missing since December has been located safe.

In a statement on Twitter, Henrico Police say that John Michael Collins, 59, who was last seen walking in Henrico’s west end on Christmas Eve was found in Hanover County.

Update: Mr. Collins has been located in Hanover Co. Thank you to our community for sharing this post and providing information to police. It makes a difference! #found #MissingPerson #henrico — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) February 11, 2022

Collins is now with his family.

