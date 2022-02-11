Henrico man last seen in December found safe
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man that has been missing since December has been located safe.
In a statement on Twitter, Henrico Police say that John Michael Collins, 59, who was last seen walking in Henrico’s west end on Christmas Eve was found in Hanover County.
Collins is now with his family.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
