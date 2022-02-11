Henrico Humane Society’s annual pet expo returns this Saturday
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Attention pet lovers, the Henrico Humane Society is hosting its annual pet expo this Saturday!
The event will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Laburnum Avenue.
There will be contests for dogs, vendors, adoptions, silent auctions, a lure course, and more. Tickets can be purchased online for $8 until 9:00 p.m. or at the door for $10, and $5 for kids 6-12.
