Henrico Humane Society’s annual pet expo returns this Saturday

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Attention pet lovers, the Henrico Humane Society is hosting its annual pet expo this Saturday!

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Laburnum Avenue.

There will be contests for dogs, vendors, adoptions, silent auctions, a lure course, and more. Tickets can be purchased online for $8 until 9:00 p.m. or at the door for $10, and $5 for kids 6-12.

