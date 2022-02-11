Healthcare Pros
Henrico Humane Society’s annual pet expo returns this Saturday

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Laburnum Avenue. (Source: pexels.com)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Attention pet lovers, the Henrico Humane Society is hosting its annual pet expo this Saturday!

The Pet Expo is just around the corner! Join us THIS SATURDAY February 12 from 10am - 4pm for a day of fun at the...

Posted by Henrico Humane Society on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Laburnum Avenue.

There will be contests for dogs, vendors, adoptions, silent auctions, a lure course, and more. Tickets can be purchased online for $8 until 9:00 p.m. or at the door for $10, and $5 for kids 6-12.

