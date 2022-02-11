Healthcare Pros
Forecast: A couple more warm & sunny days before Sunday snow chance

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for light snow showers
By Sophia Armata
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm temperatures stick around for a couple more days, then a front brings rain to snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds out of the south gust up to 25mph. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild. Cold front arrives late in the day with a big temperature drop and an increase in cloud cover. A few rain showers late in the evening. Showers become likely overnight transitioning to snow showers. Lows in the upper 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers during the morning through midday. Light accumulation of snow likely. Be alert for slick spots. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. (Snow Chance: 70%)

Monday: Be alert for morning slick spots. Partly sunny and cold. Lows near 20, highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)

