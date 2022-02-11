Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day for light snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday

By Andrew Freiden, Megan Wise and Nick Russo
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Super Bowl Sunday will feature some light snow showers in Central VA.

Saturday looks very warm with highs in the mid 60s, BUT a strong cold front will arrive late in the day, bringing a sharp temperature drop, an increase in cloud cover and will set the stage for light snow Sunday.

Snow POSSIBLE Sunday, Feb. 13
Snow POSSIBLE Sunday, Feb. 13(nbc12)

As of Friday morning, it looks like a light accumulation of snow is likely.

First, we’ll get some rain showers late Saturday evening. Rain showers will become more widespread and changeover to snow in the overnight. Light snow will be likely during the morning into midday.

Our forecast is for a dusting to 1 inch of snow across most of Central Virginia, including Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield. Slightly higher amounts of 1-2 inches are possible farther west from Louisa to Buckingham counties closer to the Blue Ridge.

Bulk of the wintry precipitation looks to end in the early evening hours Sunday. If we get an accumulation of snow, Monday morning’s commute could be tough. Icy spots would be likely with lows near 20° Monday morning.

In the meantime, enjoy the warm and dry weather Friday and Saturday!

First Alert Weather Day for snow likely on Super Bowl Sunday
