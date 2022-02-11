Healthcare Pros
Father arrested after 3-year-old son drowned in pool in September

Daniel Neely
Daniel Neely(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford man has been arrested and indicted following the drowning death of his three-year-old son.

On Sept. 16, 2021, at 1:19 p.m. deputies and detectives responded to a home on Fleetwood Farm Road for the report of a drowning.

Investigators say a three-year-old child had drowned in an above-ground pool in his backyard while under the care of his father Daniel Neely.

Neely was arrested Thursday and indicted by a grand jury for felony homicide, abuse, and child neglect.

Police say Neely was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

