Chesterfield Schools updates quarantine periods, contact tracing guidelines

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Schools is changing how it handles COVID-19 within school buildings. That includes updates to contact tracing and quarantine periods.

Chesterfield School leaders say they’re still dedicated to fighting COVID-19, but now they will not contact trace every single case of COVID found in the school district.

This echoes a decision made by the Virginia Department of Health.

Students who are currently in quarantine because of close contacts can return to school Monday if they have no symptoms. Parents can also choose to keep their kids out for the entire quarantine period.

Chesterfield officials say the circumstances we faced two years ago at the beginning of the pandemic are different than the ones we currently face - largely due to the availability of vaccines.

Along with no contact tracing, school leaders now say that students who were exposed to COVID but have no symptoms may return to school after 24 hours.

Students and staff members who test positive must isolate for five days, but can also return on day six if they have no symptoms.

