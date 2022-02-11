Healthcare Pros
Bridgewater College community to remember fallen officers on Saturday

Alumni, friends, and nearby residents are gathering at 3:30 p.m. on the Memorial Lawn. Remarks...
Alumni, friends, and nearby residents are gathering at 3:30 p.m. on the Memorial Lawn. Remarks are set to begin at 4:00 p.m.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - This Saturday, the Bridgewater College community is invited to connect and remember officers Vashon “J.J” Jefferson and John Painter.

Alumni, friends, and nearby residents are gathering at 3:30 p.m. on the Memorial Lawn. Remarks are set to begin at 4:00 p.m.

The event will also be live-streamed for those who can’t attend in person.

This comes just days after the two best friends were laid to rest - after being killed in the line of duty.

To watch the event, click here.

