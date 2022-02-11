Bridgewater College community to remember fallen officers on Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - This Saturday, the Bridgewater College community is invited to connect and remember officers Vashon “J.J” Jefferson and John Painter.

Alumni, friends, and nearby residents are gathering at 3:30 p.m. on the Memorial Lawn. Remarks are set to begin at 4:00 p.m.

The event will also be live-streamed for those who can’t attend in person.

This comes just days after the two best friends were laid to rest - after being killed in the line of duty.

To watch the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.