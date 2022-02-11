Bill prohibiting local bans on natural gas service advances

A bill that would prohibit local governments from banning natural gas is moving through the Republican-controlled House despite a hiccup last week.

House Bill 1257, put forward by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, would forbid local governments from approving any measure that would limit or prohibit consumers from using natural gas.

Kilgore told the House Commerce and Energy Committee that the legislation is needed because the Virginia Clean Economy Act, a 2020 law championed by Democrats that committed Virginia’s electric grid to become carbon-free by 2050, “improperly removed natural gas from the Virginia market.”

Kilgore was the only Republican in the House to vote for the VCEA.

“We need energy diversification. Natural gas is essential to low-carbon, low-cost home heating, industrial processes, restaurants, and other commercial business,” he said. “I just think this was something that we just really didn’t think through.”

The committee approved the proposal, which had briefly died Feb. 3 due to a shortage of Republicans present, on a party-line vote. The bill also allows retail choice for gas customers and sets requirements for the discontinuation of gas service by a public entity, including notification of customers three years in advance.

Natural gas bans — and bans on such bans — have become increasingly controversial in recent years as efforts to combat climate change have grown in popularity.

Bans on new natural gas hookups have primarily been instituted by cities eager to speed up their timeline for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Berkeley, Calif., was the earliest city in the U.S. to impose such a ban, which has so far been upheld in court. This December, New York City became the largest U.S. city to ban gas heating, stoves, and water heaters in new buildings.

None of the prohibitions have extended to existing hookups, and to date no states have adopted sweeping gas restrictions. That may soon change: New York Democrats plan to propose a statewide prohibition on new gas hookups this year.

