Woman seriously injured in Petersburg shooting
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of Halifax and Patterson streets. The intersection is closed, along with Cool Springs Drive.
A woman was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, police said.
No additional information was released.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.