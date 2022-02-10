Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman seriously injured in Petersburg shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Halifax and Patterson streets. The intersection is closed, along with Cool Springs Drive.

A woman was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, police said.

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
The bridge was reopened following multiple crashes
Willey Bridge reopened following numerous accidents
The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts says today is the last day they will administer COVID...
News to Know for Feb. 8: Closings, delays; Blacksburg shooting arrest update; Missing Henrico man

Latest News

Hanover County Public Schools
Hanover School board approves proposed budget with 5% salary increase for employees
Ladder at VCU press area prevents disabled broadcaster from doing his job
Ladder prevents Rhode Island broadcaster with cerebral palsy from announcing at VCU game
Virginia Senate passes measure to give parents choice to mask kids in school
Virginia Senate passes measure to give parents choice to mask kids in school
Fallen officers mourned as heroes
Fallen officers mourned as heroes