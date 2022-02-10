Woman seriously injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Halifax and Patterson streets. The intersection is closed, along with Cool Springs Drive.

A woman was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, police said.

No additional information was released.

@PBurgPolice are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Halifax St and Patterson St. Currently that intersection is closed along with Halifax and Cool Springs Dr. The female victim has been transported to the hospital with a serious injury. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) February 10, 2022

