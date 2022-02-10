Healthcare Pros
White House records obtained by Jan. 6 committee so far don’t show Trump phone calls during riot

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to or from then-President Donald Trump during the riot.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has gone through several of the White House documents they have in their possession.

So far, there are no call records to or from then-President Donald Trump as violence unfolded on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers were expecting to find logs of calls between Trump and GOP members that have already been widely reported.

Trump, however, was known to use personal cell phones, which could account for why there’s no record.

Sen. Mitt Romney on missing Trump documents: “We don’t know precisely what’s been lost and what will be able to be recovered.” (Source: CNN/Pool)

Meanwhile, Trump has denied mishandling documents after it was reported that he would sometimes flush papers down the toilet at the White House.

In a forthcoming book, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman wrote that staff in the White House residence found a clogged toilet in Trump’s bathroom on more than one occasion. Inside would be clumped pieces of wet, printed paper.

Trump said these claims are categorically untrue.

The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro. (CNN, POOL, DOJ, KVRR, MSNBC, GETTY IMAGES, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER|IGOR BOBIC|ITN|RMG NEWS)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

