Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Senate Democrats defeat 20-week abortion ban

(Source: NBC12)
(Source: NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate committee has defeated a bill that would have prohibited abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy in most circumstances.

The measure from Republican Sen. Amanda Chase failed Thursday on a party-line vote of 6-9. While a similar bill is alive in the House, it has not been docketed for a hearing that legislative procedure would require take place by Friday.

Del. Rob Bell is the chairman of the committee that would take up the bill. He says he doesn’t see a path for it to reach passage. Other non-ban abortion-related bills are still pending in the House.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A small earthquake was recorded in Forest on Wednesday evening.
Small earthquake recorded in Virginia
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
Ladder at VCU press area prevents disabled broadcaster from doing his job
Ladder prevents Rhode Island broadcaster with cerebral palsy from announcing at VCU game
Traffic alert generic
Left, center lanes closed due to crash on I-95 North in Richmond

Latest News

Richmond Police are continuing their search for a suspect in a homicide that occurred on a GRTC...
Search continues for suspect in November GRTC bus homicide
Richmond Police are continuing their search for a suspect in a homicide that occurred on a GRTC...
Search continues for suspect in November GRTC bus homicide
Hull Street Road homicide suspect
Hull Street Road homicide suspect
The City of Petersburg is trying to move in on the economic opportunity through legislation in...
Casino fate for Richmond and Petersburg rests with Virginia General Assembly