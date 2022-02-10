Thursday Forecast: Another springlike day in February with more to come

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and pleasant weather the rest of the work week, then a storm brings some rain to snow Saturday night into Sunday

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild. Cold front arrives late in the day or evening with a big temperature drop and an increase in cloud cover. A few rain showers will be possible late in the evening. Showers become likely overnight transitioning to snow showers. Lows in the mid 40, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Early rain showers transition to snow during the morning into the afternoon. Accumulation of snow possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or dropping during the day. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper teenss, highs near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Note: Could hit mid 60s or evening 70 end of next week!

