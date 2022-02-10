Small earthquake recorded in Virginia

Healthcare Pros
A small earthquake was recorded in Forest on Wednesday evening.
A small earthquake was recorded in Forest on Wednesday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WWBT) - A small earthquake was recorded in Bedford County on Wednesday evening.

The quake happened around 9:20 p.m. in Forest.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude of the quake was 2.2.

The epicenter was 6.2 miles from Forest, 15 miles west of Lynchburg and 107.3 miles west of Richmond.

