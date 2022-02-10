Small earthquake recorded in Virginia

FOREST, Va. (WWBT) - A small earthquake was recorded in Bedford County on Wednesday evening.

The quake happened around 9:20 p.m. in Forest.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude of the quake was 2.2.

The epicenter was 6.2 miles from Forest, 15 miles west of Lynchburg and 107.3 miles west of Richmond.

