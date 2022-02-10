Healthcare Pros
Search continues for suspect in November GRTC bus homicide

Richmond Police are continuing their search for a suspect in a homicide that occurred on a GRTC bus in Richmond back in November.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are continuing their search for a suspect in a homicide that occurred on a GRTC bus in Richmond back in November.

On Nov. 9 shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a shooting on a GRTC bus.

Caption
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond

Once on scene, officers found Jonathan Contreras, 23, of Richmond with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators were able to determine that Contreras and the suspect knew each other. The suspect boarded the bus and recognized Contreras sitting across the aisle. They engaged in a confrontation regarding an earlier incident which resulted in a fight and the shooting.

In the video, the suspect boarded the bus at the eastbound Midlothian Turnpike stop near Labrook Concourse in the Midlothian section of Richmond. The bus traveled to East Belt Boulevard and stopped near Southside Plaza on Hull Street where the shooting occurred.

No one else on the bus was injured and the suspect ran on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

