Richmond man arrested in connection to firing gun at Fredericksburg couple last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to a group of individuals seen rummaging through several cars in a Fredericksburg neighborhood last year.

Police say on May 15, 2021, at around 3:00 a.m. a couple noticed a group of individuals sifting through several vehicles outside of their home in the 1100 block of Nolan Street. As the couple approached the group, one of the individuals fired a handgun at them and then the group fled on foot.

On Feb. 9, 2022, the Richmond City Jail served Hasan Stewart, 25, with the following warrants:

Shooting with intent to maim, kill, etc. (two counts)

Discharge of a firearm in a public space

Brandishing a firearm (two counts)

Vehicle tampering (six counts)

