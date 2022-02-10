Healthcare Pros
Richmond man arrested in connection to firing gun at Fredericksburg couple last year

Hasan Stewart
Hasan Stewart(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to a group of individuals seen rummaging through several cars in a Fredericksburg neighborhood last year.

Police say on May 15, 2021, at around 3:00 a.m. a couple noticed a group of individuals sifting through several vehicles outside of their home in the 1100 block of Nolan Street. As the couple approached the group, one of the individuals fired a handgun at them and then the group fled on foot.

On Feb. 9, 2022, the Richmond City Jail served Hasan Stewart, 25, with the following warrants:

  • Shooting with intent to maim, kill, etc. (two counts)
  • Discharge of a firearm in a public space
  • Brandishing a firearm (two counts)
  • Vehicle tampering (six counts)

