Richmond Black History Month scholarship opportunity poses ‘social media challenge’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We see kids participating in a lot of “social media challenges” these days. But this Black History Month, a new, Richmond-area scholarship is underway, that’s become its own positive spin on social media challenges.

The Black History Song scholarship contest is a chance for young people of color in Richmond, Henrico, or Chesterfield to demonstrate their best to the community.

High school level students are tasked with showcasing their accomplishments, good works, and positivity on social media, incorporating the song honoring Black History Month, written by local teacher Thea Paul.

Paul is also the organizer of the Black History Song Committee, which developed the scholarship. Paul said she hopes to inundate social media with positive images of Black youth and young people of color.

The background music for the video should include the chorus to ‘The Black History Song,’ by Paul. The lyrics include, “Like sun to the day, we’re light. We are light and we shine forevermore ‘cause we know there’s a better day ahead.”

The contest runs all month long. Four winners will be chosen, each receiving a $250 educational scholarship and $50 cash.

