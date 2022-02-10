Ribbon cut on new basketball courts at Broad Rock Sports Complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New basketball courts are now open at the Broad Rock Sports Complex.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Levar Stoney was on hand for the ribbon-cutting, even playing a little basketball afterward.

This is also just the beginning of improvements at the sports complex. Eventually, renovations will begin on the pavilion, outdoor fitness area and aquatics facilities.

