Ribbon cut on new basketball courts at Broad Rock Sports Complex

There was a ribbon-cutting on Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New basketball courts are now open at the Broad Rock Sports Complex.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Levar Stoney was on hand for the ribbon-cutting, even playing a little basketball afterward.

This is also just the beginning of improvements at the sports complex. Eventually, renovations will begin on the pavilion, outdoor fitness area and aquatics facilities.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

