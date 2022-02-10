Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RHHD mobile testing to start at Arthur Ashe, other locations

RHHD says these smaller mobile events will be able to serve more communities.
RHHD says these smaller mobile events will be able to serve more communities.(WIS)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have announced locations for its new mobile testing events following its transition from the community testing center held at Richmond Raceway.

COVID testing at Richmond Raceway ending as clinic goes mobile

RHHD says these smaller mobile events will be able to serve more communities.

Here’s a list of this week’s schedule:

Feb. 11

  • 9:00 am-11:00 am - Libbie Mill Library Parking Lot (2100 Libbie Lake East St. Henrico, VA 23230)
  • 12:00 pm-2:00 pm and 3:00 pm-5:00 pm - Arthur Ashe Center Parking Lot (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230)

Feb. 12

  • 9:00 am-11:00 am - Bryan Park Farmer’s Market (4308 Hermitage Road Richmond, VA 23227)
  • 12:00 pm-2:00 pm - Fairfield Library Parking Lot (1401 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)
  • 3:00 pm-5:00 pm - Arthur Ashe Center Parking Lot (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230)

These outdoor events are subject to change due to weather and other factors

Click here to view the full schedule of events.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
A small earthquake was recorded in Forest on Wednesday evening.
Small earthquake recorded in Virginia
Traffic alert generic
Left, center lanes closed due to crash on I-95 North in Richmond
Ladder at VCU press area prevents disabled broadcaster from doing his job
Ladder prevents Rhode Island broadcaster with cerebral palsy from announcing at VCU game

Latest News

The protests against COVID restrictions threaten to disrupt economic resources flowing between...
Freedom convoy blocks main US-Canada trade arteries
FILE: Masks in school
Virginia Senate passes measure to give parents choice to mask kids in school
Carilion Heart
Doctors say COVID increases the chances of multiple long-term heart issues and complications
FILE
UVA doctor explains who qualifies for a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine