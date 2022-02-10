RHHD mobile testing to start at Arthur Ashe, other locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have announced locations for its new mobile testing events following its transition from the community testing center held at Richmond Raceway.

RHHD says these smaller mobile events will be able to serve more communities.

Here’s a list of this week’s schedule:

Feb. 11

9:00 am-11:00 am - Libbie Mill Library Parking Lot (2100 Libbie Lake East St. Henrico, VA 23230)

12:00 pm-2:00 pm and 3:00 pm-5:00 pm - Arthur Ashe Center Parking Lot (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230)

Feb. 12

9:00 am-11:00 am - Bryan Park Farmer’s Market (4308 Hermitage Road Richmond, VA 23227)

12:00 pm-2:00 pm - Fairfield Library Parking Lot (1401 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23223)

3:00 pm-5:00 pm - Arthur Ashe Center Parking Lot (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230)

These outdoor events are subject to change due to weather and other factors

Click here to view the full schedule of events.



