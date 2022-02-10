‘Representation is important’: The Book Bar owner reflects on the importance of a space celebrating BIPOC authors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new bookstore focusing on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) authors is a dream come true for owner Krystle Dandridge.

“Last year, you know on Facebook how the memories pop up? On Feb 1. a memory popped up that I had a dream that I wanted to make a reality and I was too scared and didn’t know how to make it a reality and here we are sitting inside of it,” said Krystle Dandridge, owner and founder of The Book Bar.

Nestled in Shockoe Slip, the store is in a historic part of the city, not far from what was once known as The Devil’s Half Acre, a jail where enslaved people endured cruelty beyond belief.

“If you look back at history this would not have happened--it just never would happen,” she explained. ““Considering this was the area where people who like me were tortured and sold, to now have a space in that very same area where I own a store that tells the story of those people who were sold--I don’t even know I have a word for it, I have the emotions. I can feel the emotions.”

Dandridge wanted The Book Bar to be a place for adults to be able to easily find the work of BIPOC authors. It is currently the only Black-owned bookstore in Richmond.

“I just felt like we needed a space where we didn’t have to search for us. This is us, I see my face, no matter where I look, I see my face and that is important, representation is important and it matters,” said Dandridge.

For Dandridge, who is a lover of all things fantasy fiction, books and reading have always been an escape.

“Books are super important, even for those in lower-income areas, you get to experience the world beyond your immediate environment through a book,” she said.

She remembers high school and being introduced to urban fiction, as the first time Dandridge saw characters she felt looked like her. As an adult, she was happy to be introduced to Black authors in her favorite genre, fantasy.

“When I got a birthday present of 6-7 authors all-Black fantasy authors I was like are you kidding me?” said Dandridge. “You are reading the description seeing ‘skin as black as night, coily hair’, they are talking about the butters, shea butter and I am like ‘okay this is me, now I am feeling it!’ and for me that was exciting and I’m an adult.”

Focusing on books as well as self-care, The Book Bar will offer wine tastings, charcuterie and opportunities to join The Book Bar Book Club. The store also features other BIPOC food and skincare brands.

“I want it to be a vibe. I say that word a lot,” Dandridge said. “Leave everything at the door. Long day’s work? Leave it at the door. Things are going on in life--leave at the door. Sit down, vibe out, sip a bit, eat a snack and go on about your day, I wanted that space of community.”

The Book Bar is a totally self-funded passion project. Dandridge is also Dr. Krystle Dandridge, a Ph.D. in psychology, a licensed therapist who has has a therapy practice.

“I do both because I love being a therapist, I absolutely love being a therapist and I didn’t want to stop, but I knew this was a passion--so I have been shifting gears a bit,” she said.

Since the doors of The Book Bar officially opened on Feb. 5, Dandridge has been left in awe by the community support.

“This was my dream, I cared about this, but there was no guarantee anyone else was going to care about this,” Dandridge explained. “I launched it virtually Juneteenth 2021 and said I am going to open the storefront [during] Black History Month, that was the plan, the timeline was all set. I said no one could come, and then what? To see the support and outpour of love across the board is amazing.”

The Ph.D., nonprofit founder and now bookstore owner, hopes The Book Bar opening will show someone else with a dream that they can achieve it.

“We need more spaces like this. Bookstores should be everywhere period, but black-owned bookstores that center BIPOC authors should be everywhere, open that variety up,” she said.

