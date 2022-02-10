Pres. Biden visits Culpeper Co. to talk about Build Back Better Bill

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden came to Germanna Community College - Daniel Technology Center Thursday, February 10, along with 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger, to push a part of his Build Back Better Bill.

”Lowering the cost of drugs is one of the reasons why I’m here with Abigail, your congresswoman,” Pres. Biden said. “That’s what I wanted to talk about with you today lowering the cost of health care overall.”

One 7th District family shared its struggle with insulin costs for both the son and father: “You learn tricks to save money with this life threatening disease. We will use one vial between Brian and Joshua until it’s every last drop is gone. We will use insulin after it has expired, even though it’s not recommended,” Shannon Davis said.

“I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at 11 months old. So my entire life this is all I have ever known, and until there’s a cure all I will know,” Shannon’s son, Joshua Davis, said.

“There’s no reason you should be paying over $300 a vile for medicine you need every day to stay healthy, and in many cases stay alive,” the president said.

“Since I first ran for Congress, this issue has been top of mind for my constituents. They are outraged that in the United States of America they have to pay 10 times as much or more as patients in other countries pay for the same medication,” Spanberger said.

Rep. Spanberger is heading into midterm season with a tough re-election ahead of her. She says those in the 7th District have told her how high drug prices can make it hard to plan for the future.

“I hear about delayed payments on rent or mortgage, I hear about parents sitting at the dining room table and deciding whether they should drain their child’s education fund to help pay for their child’s medication,” the representative said.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin still refers to the Build Back Better Bill as “dead” and there is as of now no clear timeline for discussion on the bill.

