Positivity rate drops below 15% | Over 4,700 new COVID cases reported in Virginia

As the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate start to drop, however, health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-associated deaths due to a backlog in reporting, and that the majority of deaths happened last month.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is starting to drop, however, health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-associated deaths due to a backlog in reporting, and that the majority of deaths happened last month; 88 were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,598,416 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Feb. 10, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Thursday, 4,727 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 17,393 deaths, with 88 deaths reported since the day before.

Currently, there are 1,990 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Thursday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 14.3%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,892 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 113,126 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,511,077 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 69,183 cases, 1,297 hospitalizations, 674 deaths
  • Henrico: 61,771 cases, 1,341 hospitalizations, 820 deaths
  • Richmond: 42,784 cases, 1,018 hospitalizations, 425 deaths
  • Hanover: 20,667 cases, 412 hospitalizations, 239 deaths
  • Petersburg: 8,091 cases, 214 hospitalizations, 125 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,713 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 40 deaths

