Police: Virginia deputy shot woman who refused to drop gun

Virginia State Police say a sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded a woman who refused to drop her firearm.(WALA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say a sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded a woman who refused to drop her firearm.

Police say the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Charity Lane in Gladstone around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic situation.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a woman with a firearm outside the home.

When she refused to drop her handgun, police say one of the deputies fired, striking her.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a serious injury that was not considered life-threatening.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

State police say they’re investigating at the request of the sheriff’s office.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

