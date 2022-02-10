Healthcare Pros
Police search for missing woman with mental health condition

Tara Wood was last seen leaving her home on Feb. 4.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - The Crewe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in search of a missing woman with a mental health condition.

Police say 50-year-old Tara Wood was last seen on Feb. 4 leaving her home in the 100 block of Melody Lane in a 1995 four-door Mercury Sable, gold or beige in color with unknown Virginia plates.

She was accompanied by her brother David wood and a female acquaintance.

Police say she takes medication for her mental health disorder.

Wood is described as a white woman, 4′11, weighing 115 pounds with Sandy Brown hair and blue eyes. She has scars on her left leg and left arm.

Anyone with information about Tara Wood’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (434) 645-9044.

