News to Know for Feb. 10: Woman shot in Petersburg; Henrico discusses masks; Sunny, breezy

Woman Shot In Petersburg

A Petersburg woman has been taken to the hospital after she was shot yesterday evening.

@PBurgPolice are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Halifax St and Patterson St. Currently that intersection is closed along with Halifax and Cool Springs Dr. The female victim has been transported to the hospital with a serious injury. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) February 10, 2022

It happened near Halifax and Patterson Streets around 7:45 last night.

We’re told the woman suffered a “serious injury,” but we do not know her exact condition this morning.

So far police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Let’s Talk About Masks

The Virginia Senate passed a measure to give parents the option to mask their children in schools.

In the General Assembly, a bipartisan majority in the Senate passes legislation banning schools from imposing mask requirements on students - similar legislation advanced in the House as well.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is praising the decision calling it a win for parents and kids in Virginia, but not everyone is on board.

“I am concerned in general that our children have become a political football and regardless of who is doing it concerns me, it bothers me,” Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan said.

In Richmond, Superintendent Jason Kamras is advocating for the measures to fail.

An Arlington judge decided in that case that the governor cannot overrule the decisions by individual school districts.

What About Henrico?

Henrico School leaders could unveil a plan that would start the transition toward making masks optional.

As things stand right now, the district is requiring masks for everyone and cracking down on the limited exceptions it had allowed.

Henrico kept its universal masking policy in place - even after Governor Youngkin’s executive order.

Chief of Staff Doctor Beth Teigen says the health committee has worked to develop a plan to make this switch.

The recommendation could be announced during Thursday’s work session which starts at 2:00 p.m.

This is all happening as Virginia lawmakers advance two bills that would allow parents to choose about masks in classrooms - both are currently being considered in the House.

Bridgewater Officers Laid To Rest

A final farewell for two Bridgewater College officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Around 3,000 people attended yesterday’s memorial for officers John Painter and J-J Jefferson.

the ‘dynamic duo’ - as they were known-- were honored and remembered as heroes for their ultimate sacrifice just more than a week ago.

Family and friends shared memories of the pair.

They say Jefferson was dedicated to helping students, loved to grill, and most of all loved his new wife.

Painter was an avid hunter, dedicated law enforcement officer, and proud father.

The suspect in the deadly shooting is due in court next Wednesday.

Good News For Hanover School Employees

Hanover County Public Schools (NBC12)

The Hanover School Board approved its budget for the next school year.

It includes a five percent raise for all employees effective July 1.

It also includes longevity salary enhancements of up to two percent for employees based on their years of service.

The Superintendent will present the budget to the Board of Supervisors later this month.

You can read the entire proposal here.

Sunny & Breezy

Good news for the warm weather lovers - today will be another spring-like day!

Today will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low 60s.

Final Thought

“There is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for.” --- J.R.R. Tolkien

