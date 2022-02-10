Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man showed up at a Richmond hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m.

The victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, police said.

Officers said that a crime scene has not been found yet, but there was a call for random gunfire on the Northside around the same time.

