Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man showed up at a Richmond hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m.

The victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, police said.

Officers said that a crime scene has not been found yet, but there was a call for random gunfire on the Northside around the same time.

