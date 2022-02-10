Louisa County High School culinary students provide free meal

LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County High School culinary students teamed up with the Louisa Methodist church to get some real world cooking experience while giving back to the community.

After January’s bad winter storm, students knew they wanted to give back to their community in the only way they knew how - cooking a free meal. Specifically for Louisa town employees and county maintenance workers.

“This winter has been a tough, tough winter with a lot of snow and ice power outages here in our community, and our general services workers, our town maintenance workers, those are folks that have really given a lot of their time to make sure we’re taking care of as a community. This event’s about them,” Division Superintendent Doug Straley of Louisa County Schools said.

“We’ve got traditional beef and bean chili. We’ve got more of a non traditional white bean and chicken chili, homemade cornbread, a nice fresh green salad, homemade cookies and brownies that we made, pretty simple today,” Culinary Arts Teacher Chef Ben Howell said.

The students typically cook meals for each other. This was an even bigger test.

“It’s one thing to give them a recipe and tell them to stand at a table and make it and they share it with each other. But when they know that it’s going out to the community, and that their food is real food that’s getting served to real people, as a way to say thank you and a way to give back to their community, I see them step it up considerably,” Howell said.

Giving back is part of their classwork.

“I like the fast pace of things. So I just like I just enjoyed the whole day. So what part I did - I’ve made the cornbread,” Keiajha Shelton, LCHS student said.

These students have volunteered their skills before.

“This is the second opportunity this school year we’ve had to give back to our community. Last semester, we had a shortage of hamburger rolls for our cafeteria, and we stepped up and for a couple of weeks, we made every hamburger roll they got served to our student body. And they were excited about it just as excited about as they are today,” Howell said.

One word kept coming up throughout the morning - community.

“Being able to partner with our community and there’s so much support here in this community for our school system. And to be able to give back as a special thing and something as superintendent I’m so proud of,” Straley said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.