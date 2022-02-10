Kings Dominion announces opening date, special events calendar for 2022

Healthcare Pros
Kings Dominion offers free admission to military members, veterans
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will kick off the 2022 season on March 12.

Some highlights for the season include the new Jungle X-Pedition themed area of the park which features Tumbili, Virginia’s first 4D spin coaster.

Kings Dominion special events include:

  • Grand Carnivale - Select days from June 25 through July 10
  • Halloween Haunt - Select nights from Sept. 23 through Oct. 30
  • Tricks and Treats Fall Fest - Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31
  • WinterFest - Select nights from Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023

For more information, click here.

