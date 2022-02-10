Kings Dominion announces opening date, special events calendar for 2022

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will kick off the 2022 season on March 12.

Some highlights for the season include the new Jungle X-Pedition themed area of the park which features Tumbili, Virginia’s first 4D spin coaster.

Kings Dominion special events include:

Grand Carnivale - Select days from June 25 through July 10

Halloween Haunt - Select nights from Sept. 23 through Oct. 30

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest - Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31

WinterFest - Select nights from Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023

