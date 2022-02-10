‘It hurt us:’ Police search for thief who stole over $1,000 from Henrico restaurant

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who robbed the Irie Vibes Jamaican Restaurant at Short Pump.

The incident happened on Jan. 19 at the Towne Center West Boulevard.

Restaurant manager Samantha, who chose not to disclose her last name, says her family owns the restaurant and has only been in the area for the past six months. She says her mother opened the store expecting to find a full cash register, but it was practically empty.

“My mom had texted me and said, ‘I think we’ve been robbed,’” Samantha said. “This never happened to us before.”

Surveillance video shows a man entering the business and stealing an undisclosed amount of money, which Samantha says totals over $1,000. The suspect is described as an older man with white hair and beard, wearing a New Era Yankees baseball cap, blue jacket, black shirt, black pants, black shoes, and black mask.

“Imagine waking up in the morning and being like, ‘I’m going to drive down and rob this place; rob this fairly new place, and I don’t care how they feel, and I don’t care how it hurts them.’ He was being selfish,” Samantha said. “It did hurt us, but we’re doing our best to raise that money back up.”

Samantha says she has no idea how the thief managed to break in before the restaurant opened or how he unlocked the cash register so quickly.

“He clears all the money out of the register, more than $1,000, and then he also takes our tip jar,” Samantha said. “He knew where to come through; he knew how to open the drawer.”

Samantha says she spoke with NBC12 to get the surveillance out to more people who may recognize the thief.

“Somebody knows him,” Samantha said. “That’s why I took it to you guys for you guys to get the video out there because we don’t want this man thinking he got away with it.”

Three weeks later Samantha says the restaurant is still feeling the sting from that robbery, but she believes it will only be a matter of time before the crook is caught.

“God is not going to let him get away with something that evil,” Samantha said. “100 percent. I know for a fact.”

The manager said they are planning a fish fry Friday, Feb. 18 to recoup the lost funds.

In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to call Detective Burton at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

