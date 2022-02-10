House collapses into ocean on Outer Banks

DARE Co., N.C. (WWBT) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials are working with Dare County to clean up a beach house that collapsed into the ocean.

Visitors to the beach between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo are urged to use caution. While most of the debris from the collapse is at the Ocean Drive site, smaller amounts of debris have been found as far as off-road vehicle ramp 23, which is seven miles away.

The National Park Service is coordinating with Dare County to remove the house and debris from the beach.

