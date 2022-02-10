Henrico School leaders could unveil plan to start transition toward optional masks

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico School leaders could unveil a plan that would start the transition toward making masks optional.

As things stand right now, the district is requiring masks for everyone and cracking down on the limited exceptions it had allowed.

Henrico kept its universal masking policy in place - even after Governor Youngkin’s executive order.

There were limited situations where kids were allowed in classrooms without a mask - based on parent decision. Now the district has stopped allowing those cases after a judge temporarily blocked the order.

However, conversations never stopped in the district about how and when to make a transition.

Chief of Staff Doctor Beth Teigen says the health committee has worked to develop a plan to make this switch.

The recommendation could be announced during Thursday’s work session which starts at 2:00 p.m.

This is all happening as Virginia lawmakers advance two bills that would allow parents to choose about masks in classrooms - both are currently being considered in the House.

