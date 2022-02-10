Hanover School board approves proposed budget with 5% salary increase for employees

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School board approved the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget on Tuesday evening, which includes a salary increase for all employees.

The board approved a 5 percent increase for all employees effective July 1.

The budget also includes longevity salary enhancements of up to 2 percent for employees based on the years of service.

“The budget places a strong emphasis on investing in our amazing team of faculty and staff while also expanding the opportunities and resources to which our students will have access in order to meet their emotional, academic, and physical needs,” an update from the school division said.

The superintendent will present the budget to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors later this month. The school board is expected to adopt a budget after the board of supervisors adopts its budget.

The entire proposed budget can be viewed, here.

