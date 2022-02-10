Healthcare Pros
Dominion Energy Riverrock will be held in-person in May

Dominion Energy's Riverrock festival will take place on May 20-22
Dominion Energy's Riverrock festival will take place on May 20-22(pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for fans of Dominion Energy’s Riverrock festival! The event will be making its return to a traditional in-person format on May 20-22.

The outdoor sports and music festival will take place at Brown’s Island and on the 5th Street Hillside, as well as the trails around the James River Park System.

Registration is now open for participant events with special limited-time rates available through Feb. 17 - prices will increase on Feb. 18.

Events will include trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, ultimate air dogs, bouldering, and freestyle bikes.

New this year, the festival will feature an Enduro-style mountain bike event on JRPS Trails on Saturday, May 21. Also, the Monsters of the James Fishing Tournament will take place for the first time since it was originally scheduled to debut in 2020.

“We are thrilled to return to the much-loved in-person festival format for Dominion Energy Riverrock and once again celebrate Richmond’s incredible outdoor scene with participants, spectators, sponsors, and vendors,” said Megan Schultz, Chief Operating Officer for Sports Backers. “So many of us have gained an even greater appreciation of the outdoors and active living in the past two years and that will help make this year’s festival even more special.”

To learn more about this year’s festival, click here.

