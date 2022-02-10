Deputies: Pringles can of drugs adds to more charges against wanted man

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a Pringles can of drugs led to more problems for a wanted man.

On Wednesday, the Special Problems Unit and Special Investigations Unit teamed up to arrest a wanted suspect during a traffic stop.

“Much like the Super Friends heroes, the Wonder Twins, the two units activated into the form of an arrest team,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Feb. 9, shortly before 3 p.m., two units were conducting surveillance at the Best Western in Aquia Town Center for Brandon Gray, 26, when they saw him leave and conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies said Gray was wanted for attempted malicious wounding and conspiracy.

Gray was removed from the vehicle, and K9 Mija alerted the car.

“A modified Pringles can, which had been hot glued, was located and contained a smorgasbord of suspected controlled substances. Like the Pringles’ jingle “you can’t eat just one,” deputies couldn’t just arrest one at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

Brandon’s mother, Michelle Gray, 54, was a passenger in the car.

“Based on the evidence it became, like the Paul Simon song, a “Mother and Child Reunion” at the jail as she was also arrested,” the sheriff’s office said.

Brandon Gray was served his original warrants and charged on an additional three counts of distribution of a controlled substance. His mother was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Mitchell Smith, 28, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled paraphernalia.

