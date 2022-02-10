Chesterfield Schools invites residents to help select designs for Falling Creek Middle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is inviting residents of Falling Creek Middle School to help determine the e façade features for the replacement of the school.

During its December meeting, the school board received a preview of the proposed capital improvement program for the district and the rebuild of Falling Creek Middle School.

The new facility will include design features from the existing middle school prototype and will accommodate up to 1,800 students.

The school is expected to open in 2024.

If you would like to participate in this process, voting ends on Feb. 24. Click here to learn more.

