Casino fate for Richmond and Petersburg rests with Virginia General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s second attempt at a casino could come down to a battle in court. The City of Petersburg is trying to move in on the economic opportunity through legislation in the Virginia General Assembly.

“I said Alfred don’t be despondent, don’t be disappointed. You lost but let’s go down to Petersburg. Let’s talk to the mayor,” said State Sen. Joe Morrissey, (D) 16th District.

Senator Morrissey recalls the day after ONE Casino + Resort failed on Richmond’s ballot and his push to bring that chance to Petersburg by meeting with CEO Alfred Liggins.

“The next day we were eating lunch with the mayor and one of the council people,” said Sen. Morrissey.

A house and senate version of the same bill are advancing in the statehouse. Next week could be a pivotal week with more votes.

Legislation in the Virginia General Assembly would add Petersburg to the current list of cities eligible for a casino. But it would also bar any locality, that already voted no, from holding another referendum for five years. Morrissey says that would include Richmond.

“That’s why I disagree with the mayor because he didn’t respect the democratic approach there and Petersburg is just that city that the general assembly wants to have a casino,” said Sen. Morrissey.

But from Richmond City Hall to the Main Street Station, efforts are underway to put the ONE Casino + Resort project back on the ballot this November.

“I urge members of the general assembly to remove any legislation that would prohibit Richmond from acting on this great opportunity,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Mayor Stoney used part of his State of the City Address this week to tout the missed economic opportunities as a reason to continue the push.

“If the referendum is successful we will utilized revenues from that project to modernize city and school infrastructure and provide a $0.02 reduction on the real estate tax,” said Mayor Stoney.

Morrissey says, if approved, Petersburg tax revenue could jump by 30% or 40%. He also says it’s not guaranteed who would run any approved casino there.

“Alfred said, at the end of the lunch, that’s great everything is good. I’ll be the preferred vendor right? And we, mayor and I looked at each other and, no, they’ll be all the proposals will be equally vetted and the best man wins,” said Sen. Morrissey.

Richmond city leaders have not ruled out litigation, if it comes to it.

NBC12 did reach out to those involved in the ONE Casino + Resort project to see where the group stands on all this back and forth. We’ve not heard back.

NBC12 also reached out to the City of Petersburg for comment and a spokesperson for the city declined.

