Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: The first of three straight Beautiful days.

Warm and dry for February with First Alert Weather Day for snow possible Sunday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and pleasant weather will be the story for the rest of the work week, then a storm could bring rain to snow on Sunday

Note: Wednesday-Friday get our *Verified* checkmark. All three days look great for work or play outside

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. Cold front arrives late in the day, bringing a temperature drop

Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy and cold. Temperatures steady or dropping during the day. Rain to snow likely with a light accumulation of snow possible during the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
The bridge was reopened following multiple crashes
Willey Bridge reopened following numerous accidents
The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts says today is the last day they will administer COVID...
News to Know for Feb. 8: Closings, delays; Blacksburg shooting arrest update; Missing Henrico man

Latest News

Forecast: Turning warmer the next few days
Forecast: Turning warmer the next few days
Forecast: Turning warmer the next few days
Bill Draper shared this photo of Tuckahoe Creek park. Blue skies and warmer temperatures are...
Spring preview across central Virginia with warmer temperatures ahead this week
Mostly sunny and seasonable
Mostly sunny and seasonable