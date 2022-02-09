Wednesday Forecast: The first of three straight Beautiful days.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and pleasant weather will be the story for the rest of the work week, then a storm could bring rain to snow on Sunday

Note: Wednesday-Friday get our *Verified* checkmark. All three days look great for work or play outside

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. Cold front arrives late in the day, bringing a temperature drop

Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy and cold. Temperatures steady or dropping during the day. Rain to snow likely with a light accumulation of snow possible during the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.