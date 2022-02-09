Wednesday Forecast: The first of three straight Beautiful days.
Warm and dry for February with First Alert Weather Day for snow possible Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine and pleasant weather will be the story for the rest of the work week, then a storm could bring rain to snow on Sunday
Note: Wednesday-Friday get our *Verified* checkmark. All three days look great for work or play outside
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. Cold front arrives late in the day, bringing a temperature drop
Sunday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy and cold. Temperatures steady or dropping during the day. Rain to snow likely with a light accumulation of snow possible during the day. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
