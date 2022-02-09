Healthcare Pros
Washington Commanders safety booked on manslaughter charge

Special teams a "building block" for Washington's DeShazor Everett
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Everett turned himself in at a Virginia jail Tuesday after an investigation found he was speeding when his car slammed into trees and rolled over.

The 29-year-old NFL player was seriously injured and his passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas, was killed.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says Everett was driving his Nissan GT-R at more than twice the 45 mph speed limit before the crash on December 23. 

He was released on $10,000 bond and his lawyer says they will vigorously defend him against the allegations.

