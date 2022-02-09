Virginia Tech no longer requiring proof of vaccination or negative test for indoor sporting attendance

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech announced Wednesday it will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend indoor sporting events, according to the school’s athletics Facebook page.

Attendees will still be required to wear masks during indoor sporting events.

This comes after the school announced January 31 students will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to complete enrollment or receive in-person instruction.

