Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Savings reminders for 2022

By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Personal savings advice is often tailored to each person, but there are some general rules of thumb when it comes to saving money we should all strive for in 2022.

The number one thing you can do is prioritize saving money for your retirement.

In an ideal world, you started saving for retirement with your very first paycheck, but we know that’s not always possible.

Several financial firms suggest your save 15% of your pre-tax income, but experts tell us, any amount you can set aside is a good start.

If your work offers a 401K, take advantage. Experts at the financial website NerdWallet say only borrow against or cash out your retirement as a last resort.

The second thing you can do in the new year is save for a rainy day. You can’t predict the next emergency but you can have money on hand.

$500 is a great goal if you don’t have a savings account.

Finally, experts say keep a credit card empty so you have space on it if you really need it.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Vareisha Arrington & Sabrien Randrice Meredith
2 women arrested following fight at Glen Allen High School
A deadly crash on Route 288 closed all southbound lanes in Powhatan County on Monday.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rt. 288 crash in Powhatan
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC continues search for person who abandoned sick, emaciated dog
The bridge was reopened following multiple crashes
Willey Bridge reopened following numerous accidents
The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts says today is the last day they will administer COVID...
News to Know for Feb. 8: Closings, delays; Blacksburg shooting arrest update; Missing Henrico man

Latest News

Savings Reminders for 2022
Savings Guide: Saving Reminders for 2022
Today, flags will fly at half staff across the state today to honor Bridgewater College...
News to Know for Feb. 9: Funeral for Bridgewater Officers; Stoney’s gun buy-back initiative; Beautiful sunny day
Mayor Levar Stoney
‘We are about the fix’: Stoney announces gun buy-back initiative during State of the City Address
Stoney proposes plan to get guns off streets
Stoney proposes plan to get guns off streets