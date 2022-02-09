RHHD, Henrico Schools hosts new series of vaccination clinics for February, March

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Schools in partnership with the Richmond Henrico Health Districts will be hosting a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in February and March to provide opportunities for those ages five and older to get vaccinated.

The clinics will provide doses of the two-part vaccine series as well as boosters for those who completed their initial series at least five months ago.

The clinics will be held at sites that host after-school programs but are open to the public.

All clinics will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and will be held on the following dates:

Feb. 10 and March 4 (Pinchbeck Elementary School, 1275 Gaskins Road, Henrico Va.)

Feb. 21 and March 14 (Skipwith Elementary School, 2401 Skipwith Road, Henrico, Va.)

Feb. 22 and March 15 (Greenwood Elementary School, 10960 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen, Va.)

Feb. 28 and March 21 (Crestview Elementary School, 1901 Charles St., Henrico, Va.)

March 8 and 29 (Springfield Park Elementary School, 4301 Fort McHenry Parkway, Glen Allen, Va.)

March 9 and 30 (Gayton Elementary School, 12481 Church Road, Henrico, Va.)

March 10 and 31 (Northside YMCA, 4207 Old Brook Road, Richmond, Va.)

March 10 and 31 (Chickahominy YMCA, 5401 Whiteside Road, Sandston, Va.)

