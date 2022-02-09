News to Know for Feb. 9: Funeral for Bridgewater Officers; Stoney’s gun buy-back initiative; Beautiful sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today, flags will fly at half staff across the state today to honor Bridgewater College officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson - as they will be laid to rest. Let’s get into that and more of our top headlines!

Bridgewater Officers Funeral

(Source;Shenandoah University | Source; Shenandoah University (Picture on Right))

Yesterday the Memorial Bell rang on the Bridgewater College campus, marking one week since the officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Gov. Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half staff through sunset today.

A joint funeral service is set for 11:00 a.m. at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The service is open to the public.

We will carry the funeral live - on the NBC12 News app.

Stoney’s State Of The City Address

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he’s getting to work when it comes to fixing some of the city’s biggest problems.

One of his top priorities is tackling Richmond’s growing homicide rate.

During last night’s state of the city address, Mayor Stoney says he plans to tackle crime at the roots.

That includes higher pay for officers and a new program to get guns off the streets

“I’m proud to announce that we are dedicating $500,000 dollars in ARPA Funds to establish a gun buy back program,” Stoney said.

Mayor Stoney says he also wants to move the city forward by revisiting projects like the One Casino and making more investments in the city’s transit system.

What About Education?

Richmond school board members are taking some heat from parents and staff as they consider scaling down Richmond Public Schools’ virtual academy.

Major cuts are on the table for RPS’ Virtual Academy.

The program is funded through federal stimulus dollars and Superintendent Jason Kamras says money is running low.

A proposal by Kamras looks to reduce staffing levels from 70 to just ten.

“Think this is an excellent program, but just given the fiscal reality, I think we just need to focus it on the students who need that option the very most,” Kamras said.

Several parents who attended the public hearing Monday night said the virtual academy had tremendous help for their children.

“Virtual school has literally been a lifesaver for our family and allowed us to keep Landon safe from any potential exposure,” said Freddy, a parent.

Kamras plans to review all public comments and bring a revised budget proposal to the work session next week.

Speaking of Schools

(WAFB)

In the General Assembly, the Senate is set to make a final vote today on a bill that would end mask mandates in schools.

Yesterday, a bipartisan majority voted in favor of the amendment. It was approved in a 29-9 vote - leaving Democrats evenly divided.

The proposal was added to a bill about in-person learning.

This, as Governor Youngkin’s executive order giving parents a choice in the matter, is met with legal challenges.

Youngkin says he will sign it if it passes.

RACC Has An Update On Olympus

Richmond Animal Care and Control is continuing its search for the person responsible for leaving a sick and emaciated dog at their front door early Sunday morning

Police continue to search for the man who abandoned a sick dog outside Richmond Animal Care and Control Sunday.

A security camera caught a man driving up and dumping the dog outside overnight in sub-freezing temperatures.

The dog is seen collapsing as he tries to follow the person who left him behind.

He then curls into a ball for 7 hours until he’s found by RACC workers.

Olympus - was rushed to the vet where he had a pulse too low to read.

Thankfully, he’s improving on his road to recovery. RACC says he’s eating and walking now.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

A Beautiful Sunny Day!

Good news! Looks like the next three days are perfect for getting outside and catching some sun.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s!

Final Thought

“Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after the other.” - Walter Elliot

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.