LIVE: Fallen Bridgewater College officers honored in joint funeral service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Bridgewater College community is coming together to honor the lives of fallen officers and best friends John Painter and J.J. Jefferson.

The officers were shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

The service will be held at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center and is open to the public.

