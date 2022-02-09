Healthcare Pros
LIVE: Fallen Bridgewater College officers honored in joint funeral service

The joint funeral service will be open to the public
The joint funeral service will be open to the public
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Bridgewater College community is coming together to honor the lives of fallen officers and best friends John Painter and J.J. Jefferson.

The officers were shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

The service will be held at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center and is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

