Left, center lanes closed due to crash on I-95 North in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 North in Richmond is causing heavy delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

UPDATE: center and left lane closed 95 north. Currently a 2 mile backup @NBC12 https://t.co/sySC4ojKY2 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 9, 2022

The crash occurred at mile marker 72 between Bells Road and Maury Street.

There is currently a two-mile backup, so expect heavy delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

