Left, center lanes closed due to crash on I-95 North in Richmond
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 North in Richmond is causing heavy delays during the Wednesday morning commute.
The crash occurred at mile marker 72 between Bells Road and Maury Street.
There is currently a two-mile backup, so expect heavy delays.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
