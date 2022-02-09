Healthcare Pros
Left, center lanes closed due to crash on I-95 North in Richmond

(WALB)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 North in Richmond is causing heavy delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash occurred at mile marker 72 between Bells Road and Maury Street.

There is currently a two-mile backup, so expect heavy delays.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

