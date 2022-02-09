Healthcare Pros
Jury selection moving swiftly in Breonna Taylor-related case

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison.(Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection is moving swiftly in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the botched drug raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Brett Hankison’s attorney had expressed concerns that intense publicity would make it hard to seat a jury in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Hankison is a former Louisville officer. He’s charged with firing shots that went into an apartment next door to Taylor’s.

The judge in the case said Wednesday that the jury selection is moving ahead of schedule.

The jury pool was expanded to about 250 people because of Taylor’s widely publicized death and massive street protests in Louisville.

