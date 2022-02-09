Joint funeral service to be held for fallen Bridgewater College officers
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Bridgewater College community will come together to honor the lives of fallen officers and best friends John Painter and J.J. Jefferson.
A joint funeral service will be held for the two officers who were shot and killed in the line of duty last week.
The service is set for 11:00 a.m. at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center and the service is open to the public.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.