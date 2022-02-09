House GOP members defend defeat of campaign finance reform

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia legislators are explaining why they voted down legislation to prohibit using campaign donations for things like home mortgages, vacations and country club memberships.

A ban on the personal use of campaign cash passed the House unanimously last year, but similar legislation met an unexpected end last week.

A GOP-controlled panel heard testimony from advocates but then moved to kill the legislation without debating its merits. Lawmakers later told The Associated Press that the measures were too little, or too early, or unnecessary.

Virginia is a national outlier for its loose campaign finance laws, including its lack of a ban on personal use of campaign money.

