First Alert Weather Day for Potential snow on Super Bowl Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Super Bowl Sunday holds the potential for some snow in Central VA. Saturday looks very warm, with highs in the mid 60s BUT a strong arctic front looks to arrive around sunset, bring a sharp temperature drop, setting the stage for a snow chance Sunday.

At this point, we think accumulating snow is POSSIBLE and not yet LIKELY but we want to give you the First Alert.

Snow POSSIBLE Sunday, Feb. 13 (nbc12)

At this early point in the forecast (The storm is 4+ Days away), our best forecasts rely heavily on what’s called Ensembles. Simply put, it’s when you run a computer model over and over with different initial conditions. It can give a good idea of TRENDS, which is where we are now.

This chart is the European Ensembles. And there are few things to note. Almost all have at least some snow Sunday and none have a BIG snow. That leads us toward light accumulations. The high end threat of this storm is unimpressive.

ALSO showing little to no signs of a big snow (nbc12)

It’s similar on this chart of the American Ensembles: The average snow accumulation in Richmond comes in a 1-2″ but little support for a BIG snow

Showing little/no signs of a BIG snow (NBC12)

At this early point, snow looks to begin as a rain/snow mix Sunday morning, then change to light snow during the day. Accumulation is possible and there’s plenty of time to watch this one! But we want to give you the First Alert.

Enjoy the warm and dry weather for the rest of the week!

